BLOs not visiting homes in Hyderabad’s Old City due to AIMIM: BJP

BJP alleged that BLOs are giving MIM leaders access to the Election Commission app to upload the filled enumeration forms.

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BJP submits representation to Telangana CEOBJP submits representation to Telangana CEO
BJP submits representation to Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, July 7, complained to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy that Booth Level Officers (BLOs), particularly in the Old City of Hyderabad, are not undertaking house-to-house visits to distribute enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, and are instead handing them out in bulk at camps arranged by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders.

In a representation submitted to the chief electoral officer, BJP alleged that BLOs are giving MIM leaders access to the Election Commission app to upload the filled enumeration forms.

The BJP said many voters, particularly in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and in the municipal corporations of Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Warangal and Karimnagar, have not received enumeration forms, and BLOs are finding it difficult to trace the houses.

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In the GHMC, CMC and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, voters belonging to one family are listed under different polling booths, making it difficult for BLOs to visit the households.

While enumeration forms printed in English are being distributed in Hyderabad, mostly Telugu forms are being distributed in the districts.

Due to this, voters who are natives of other states are unable to understand the contents of the forms, the BJP said.

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The BJP delegation, led by state unit president N Ramchander Rao, pointed out that house-to-house visits by BLOs should be made mandatory, and that they should visit at least three times if voters are absent.

House-to-house enumeration for the SIR of electoral rolls commenced in Telangana on June 25, and the exercise will continue till July 24.

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