Blue Dart Express rebrands its service ‘Dart Plus’ as ‘Bharat Dart’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 3:33 pm IST
Chennai: At a time when the debate rages on renaming India as Bharat, logistics major Blue Dart Express Ltd has rebranded its service Dart Plus as Bharat Dart.

Bharat Dart is a time-sensitive delivery service.

Blue Dart’s decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers.

The company has significantly expanded its serviceable locations, with a special focus on tier II and tier III cities in India.

The growth in these cities is closely related to the rise of a new middle class and the culture of consumption.

In FY-23, share of tier II and tier III cities as a percentage of the overall e-commerce market stood at 18.6 per cent and 37.1 per cent respectively, with a forecast to make further inroads in the sector, the company said.

According to Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, the rebranding represents an exciting transformation for the company as it continues to serve the length and breadth of the country.

Incidentally, several years ago, German auto major Daimler badged its trucks sold in India as Bharat Benz.

