BMW for each player if Hyderabad wins Ranji Trophy: HCA president

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally has announced that each player of team Hyderabad will be given a BMW car and a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the team rupees will be given to the team if they win Ranji Trophy in the next three years.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 20, after Hyderabad defeated Meghalaya by five wickets in the ongoing prestigious cricket tournament. Tilak Varma-led Hyderabad side advanced to the Elite group and won the Plate group final.

According to reports, Rao said that the incentive was intended to motivate the participants and other stakeholders. He add that he had chosen a three-year time frame since it isn’t feasible to expect instant achievement.