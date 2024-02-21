BMW for each player if Hyderabad wins Ranji Trophy: HCA president

Moreover, Jagan Mohan Rao said, Rs 1 crore cash reward will be given to the team if they bring home Ranji Trophy in next three years

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st February 2024 6:39 pm IST
Jagan Mohan Rao

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally has announced that each player of team Hyderabad will be given a BMW car and a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the team rupees will be given to the team if they win Ranji Trophy in the next three years.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 20, after Hyderabad defeated Meghalaya by five wickets in the ongoing prestigious cricket tournament. Tilak Varma-led Hyderabad side advanced to the Elite group and won the Plate group final.

According to reports, Rao said that the incentive was intended to motivate the participants and other stakeholders. He add that he had chosen a three-year time frame since it isn’t feasible to expect instant achievement.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st February 2024 6:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button