BMW to hike its vehicle prices in India by up to 2 pc from April 1

The increase was to offset the impact of escalating logistics, material costs and depreciating rupee, the carmaker said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 5:55 pm IST

New Delhi: BMW Group India on Thursday, March 19, said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent across its vehicle range with effect from April 1, in order to offset the impact of escalating logistics, material costs and depreciating rupee.

The price increase will be applicable across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles, the German luxury carmaker said in a statement.

“BMW Group India continues to create new benchmarks in the luxury automotive segment in the country, with strong demand and a record-breaking product portfolio. However, to offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent across our range effective April 1, 2026,” BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar stated.

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This recalibration ensures the company continues to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that customers expect, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India and Audi India have already announced to increase vehicle prices from next month.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 5:55 pm IST

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