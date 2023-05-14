BMWs to Porsche: Lavish gifts given by Telugu stars to their loved ones

Hyderabad: Tollywood celebrities don’t hold back when it comes to revelling in success. They go to great lengths to express their gratitude and appreciation to those who have significantly contributed to their success. These celebrities go above and beyond when it comes to surprising their close assistants with gifts, including directors and family members. The most expensive presents that Tollywood celebrities have given to their loved ones are listed below.
1. Buchi Babu Sana
The production company that funded the film, Mythri Movie Makers, gave director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with the smash hit Uppena, a Mercedes GLC worth Rs 75 lakh.
2. Venky Kudumula
Actor Nithiin gave his director Venky Kudumula a Range Rover as a token of appreciation following the success of Bheeshma.
3. Koratala Siva
Following the success of their film, Srimanthudu, superstar Mahesh Babu gave his director Koratala Siva an Audi car worth Rs. 1.5 crore.
4. Maruthi
After Prathi Roju Pandage became a huge box office success, Maruthi, the film’s director, was given a Range Rover car worth Rs 2 crore by UV Creations, the movie’s production company.
5. Chiranjeevi
After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s commercial success, Ram Charan gave his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, a Rolls Royce car worth Rs 3.5 crore as a token of his love.
6. Naga Shaurya
The mother of the young hero, Naga Shaurya, gave him a Porsche car worth Rs 2 crore.
7. Prabhas
The all-Indian actor Prabhas gave himself a $3 million Lamborghini as a personal gift.
8. Akhil Akkineni
A few months ago, Akkineni Nagarjuna gave his younger son Akhil a BMW worth Rs 2 crore.
9. Lakshman Reddy
In appreciation, Prabhas gave his personal trainer, Lakshman Reddy, a pricey Range Rover worth Rs 85 lakh.
10. Anjali
A few years ago, the actor Anjali’s ex-boyfriend gave her a 2.5-crore BMW.
11. Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata, gave him a 1.5 crore rupee Range Rover car for his birthday a few years ago.
These Tollywood celebrities certainly know how to celebrate success in style, and their gifts reveal their kindness and affection for their close associates.