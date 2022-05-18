boAt unveils new affordable smartwatch in India

New Delhi: Expanding its product lineup, homegrown consumer electronics brand boat on Wednesday launched its first-ever Bluetooth calling smartwatch, boAt Primia, for Indian consumers.

The boAt Primia smartwatch will be available for an introductory price of Rs 3,999 for the first 1,000 customers on Amazon and the boAt Website. Post this, the watch will be available at Rs 4,499.

“Taking it a notch higher with the ‘Bluetooth Calling’ option, boAt Primia smartwatch is the first of its kind from the house of boAt,” the company said in a statement.

“This latest feature aids in a smooth calling experience by providing an extra layer of comfort to connect with one’s friends, family, or colleagues through the watch’s beautiful round dial,” it added.

The smartwatch packs a built-in speaker, a microphone, and a radiant metallic design, clubbed with a classic leather strap. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED Display sporting a crisp resolution of 454×454 pixels.

boAt Primia is built with IP67 dust, sweat, and splash-resistant casing that allows users to wear the watch freely under extreme weather conditions or during an intense work-out session. It is powered by a strong battery that outperforms and gives up to 7 days of battery life.

It has 11 Active Sports Modes for intense sports sessions such as basketball, badminton, football, spinning, climbing, cycling, yoga, treadmill, or just a brisk walk or a run.