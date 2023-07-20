Bodhan MLA appeals for hike in honorarium paid to muezzin, imam

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Bodhan Mohd Shakil Aamir called on the state government to increase the honorarium paid to muezzin and imam from the current Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000 per month.

Speaking during the BRS party minority leaders meet on Thursday, Aamir highlighted the financial difficulties faced by several mosques’ managements in paying the salaries of Muezzin and Imam.

The BRS party organized the meeting, which saw the participation of prominent leaders, including IT minister K T Rama Rao, home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, and finance minister Harish Rao.

Aamir also urged the state government to delink the financial assistance scheme for unemployed youth from banks, as it has caused several issues due to strict banking protocols. He proposed providing financial assistance directly to the youth to help improve their living standards.

Additionally, Aamir requested chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allocate more tickets to Muslim candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, stating that increased Muslim representation would strengthen the community.

He advised the people to stay united and vote exclusively for the BRS party if they want Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s continued support and work for minority communities.