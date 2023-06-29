Bodhan MLA claims ‘larger conspiracy’ to eliminate him

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed has claimed that the AIMIM workers, who were arrested recently for ‘attempting to murder’ the MLA, were part of a bigger criminal network.

In a video statement released on Thursday, he said that the attackers had terrorist links. He was responding to the allegations of harassment raised by the kin of one of the accused.

“On the occasion of Eid, the father of one of the accused said at the Eidgah that his son was innocent. Two of the attackers are history sheeters; they are involved in cases of attempt to murder, harassment of women, and attack on government officials,” the MLA said.

According to the FIR, accused Altaf and Naveed had personal grudges against Shakil. In the video statement, MLA Shakil urges the state government as well as top police officials to invoke the PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) against his attackers.

“There is a clear conspiracy to kill me. Rumours about me going against the party are being spread and the party high command is being misled,” MLA Shakil alleged.

On June 26, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi put out a statement saying his party “will teach a lesson” to MLA Shakil in the upcoming assembly elections.

Owaisi had visited the ten arrested persons in Sarangapur Jail and condemned the incident. He alleged that his party workers had questioned the Bodhan MLA regarding the pending development works in his constituency.

“They had not used any vulgar language against him nor attacked him. In the upcoming assembly elections, he (Shakil Aamir) will have to face the consequences. Using power and influence he sent the local youth to jail. If they do not get bail, they have to remain in prison on Eid ul Adha too,” Owaisi had said.