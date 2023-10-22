Bodies of four Nepali students killed in Israel arrive in Kathmandu

The bodies of the four students were recently handed over to Nepal's embassy in Tel Aviv by the Israeli government after their identification and completion of legal processes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 8:11 pm IST
Bodies of four Nepali students killed in Israel arrive in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: The bodies of four Nepali students killed in a Hamas attack in Israel have been brought back to Kathmandu, authorities said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Ten Nepali students were killed when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a barrage of rocket attacks in Southern Israel on October 7. The unprecedented assault left over 1,300 dead and triggered retaliatory strikes from the Israel Defense Forces.

The bodies of the four students were recently handed over to Nepal’s embassy in Tel Aviv by the Israeli government after their identification and completion of legal processes.

MS Education Academy

Among the bodies brought back on Sunday morning were those of Lokendra Singh Dhami and Dipesh Raj Bista of Darchula.

Also Read
Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza exceeds 4,600: Ministry

The mortal remains of Narayan Prasade Neupane of Kailali were brought on Sunday. The body of Ashish Chaudhary of Kailali arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport here on Sunday, according to secretariat of Foreign Minister N P Saud.

All four bodies were airlifted on Saturday to Dhangadhi in Western Nepal on a Nepal Army helicopter, according to Nepal Army headquarters sources.

The identification of the remaining six bodies and due legal process are underway.

Of the four students injured in the October 7 assault, two are undergoing treatment at a local hospital while as many have been discharged from the hospital.

One of the students discharged from the hospital is receiving care at the Nepali Embassy while the other has arrived in Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there were 265 students from Nepal studying under the Israel government-funded ‘Learn and Earn’ scheme in different parts of Israel, and about 4,500 Nepali citizens working in various professional fields.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 8:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button