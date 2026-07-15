Body of Indian marine engineer recovered after Oman ship attack

The body of 30-year-old Indian marine engineer Heramb Karmarkar, who went missing after a merchant vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, has been recovered, AFP reported on Wednesday, July 15, bringing a three-day search to an end.

Karmarkar, from Pune, disappeared after the Cypriot-flagged cargo vessel GFS Galaxy came under attack on Sunday, July 12, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Manoj Yadav of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) told AFP that the shipping company informed Karmarkar’s family on Tuesday evening, July 14, that the Omani coast guard had recovered his body nearly 60 hours after he was first reported missing.

The remaining 23 crew members, including 10 other Indian nationals, were rescued following the attack.

Also Read One Indian missing after Oman ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

The US Central Command said the vessel sustained heavy fire damage and damage to its engine room, alleging that Iran was responsible for the strike. Tehran has not publicly accepted responsibility.

Speaking to IANS, Karmarkar’s father-in-law, Vivek Tandon, confirmed the family had received news of his death and appealed to the Indian government to expedite the return of his body.

“He was only 30 years old. Our only request to the Government of India is that his body be handed over to us intact and brought home,” Tandon said.

Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack, describing the continued targeting of commercial shipping as “deeply worrisome”. It said the Indian Embassy in Oman had worked closely with Omani authorities during the search and recovery operation while reiterating the need to protect civilian shipping and restore safe navigation.

The incident adds to the growing toll on Indian merchant seafarers operating in the Gulf. According to Arab News, citing the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, at least eight Indian sailors have lost their lives in attacks involving commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since March. The union estimates that around 15,000 Indian seafarers are currently serving aboard ships operating in the region and has called for stronger diplomatic efforts to safeguard civilian crews.

India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of merchant seafarers, with more than 320,000 active personnel serving on international vessels. The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital maritime corridor for global energy trade, and the recent attacks have intensified concerns over the safety of civilian seafarers and the security of international shipping.