One Indian missing after Oman ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

India calls for safe navigation through key Gulf waterway.

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Oil tankers navigating a waterway between rugged coastal hills.
Oil tankers pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions. Photo: X

New Delhi: India has confirmed that one of its nationals remains missing after a commercial ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, while 10 other Indian crew members have been rescued.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy, describing the incident as a matter of serious concern.

The ministry said 11 Indian nationals were on board the vessel when it came under attack. Ten have been rescued, while one Indian national remains unaccounted for.

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India’s Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation, the MEA said, while thanking Oman for its assistance.

Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate after vessel attack

The MEA also expressed concern over the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region, calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic resolution to restore peace and stability.

It said attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure must cease and stressed that free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways should be restored in accordance with international law.

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The incident comes amid renewed instability in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. Following the attack, the United States launched at least three rounds of strikes, saying the vessel had sustained damage severe enough to prevent it from continuing its voyage. US officials also confirmed that one civilian crew member remained missing.

The latest escalation followed talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman on the strategic waterway after days of attacks on commercial shipping and retaliatory US strikes. Iran later announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed again after a warning shot fired by its military struck a vessel using what it described as an unauthorised route through the waterway, further heightening concerns over maritime security and global shipping.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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