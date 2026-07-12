Three injured in Qatar as Iran widens attacks across Gulf

Military tensions between the United States and Iran intensified on Sunday, July 12, as both sides exchanged fresh attacks across the Gulf, raising fears of a broader regional conflict. The latest escalation comes on the 25th day since Washington and Tehran signed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and 134 days after the outbreak of the war.

The US military launched another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets after accusing Tehran of attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by claiming missile and drone attacks on US military facilities across the Gulf, while several neighbouring countries activated their air defence systems as aerial threats spread across the region.

Stay with us for the latest developments.

Oman condemns drone attacks

Oman condemned drone attacks targeting sites in Musandam Governorate, according to a security source.

Authorities said all necessary measures were being taken to respond to the developments and safeguard public safety. No further details were immediately released.

Three injured in Qatar after debris falls during interceptions

Three people, including a child, were injured after debris fell during air defence interception operations in Qatar, the country’s Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

The ministry said those injured were receiving medical treatment and did not provide further details.

Iran, Oman discuss Strait of Hormuz shipping security

Iran and Oman held talks on Saturday, July 11, on managing maritime traffic and ensuring shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

Baghaei said both sides agreed to continue discussions aimed at reaching a shared understanding on safeguarding navigation through the strategic waterway. A Qatari delegation also attended part of the meeting.

Kuwait intercepts hostile aerial targets

Kuwait’s General Staff said the country’s armed forces intercepted hostile aerial targets that entered its airspace.

Military units responded to the threat and completed interception operations, while authorities urged the public to rely on official sources for further information.

Crew rescued after container ship catches fire off Oman

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a container ship caught fire after sustaining damage around nine nautical miles east of the Omani coast.

According to UKMTO, the crew abandoned the vessel and boarded a lifeboat before being rescued by local authorities.

Qatar continues intercepting ballistic missiles

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence forces were continuing operations to intercept multiple ballistic missiles targeting the country.

Officials did not immediately release further details.

Bahrain activates warning sirens

Authorities in Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow updates issued through official channels.

Ghalibaf warns US over Hormuz dispute

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would no longer accept what he described as unequal agreements with Washington.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote that the era of “one-sided deals” was over and warned the United States to honour its commitments or face consequences. His post highlighted Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key point of disagreement between the two sides.

The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking. pic.twitter.com/B97ogCYGaj — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) July 12, 2026

Kuwait intercepts aerial threats

Kuwait’s General Staff said its armed forces intercepted hostile aerial targets over the country’s airspace.

Authorities said explosion sounds heard in parts of the country were caused by air defence systems responding to the threats and urged residents to follow official safety instructions.

IRGC says second vessel stopped

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had stopped a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that it described as an “offending” ship.

The force warned that any further military action by the United States or Israel would be met with a stronger response.

Iran claims strike on US-linked facilities in Oman

The IRGC said it had targeted logistics support centres and refuelling facilities used by US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB quoted the force as saying the operation formed the third phase of its response to recent US strikes on Iranian territory.

CENTCOM details latest US operation

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed a third round of strikes against Iranian military infrastructure.

According to CENTCOM, about 140 targets were struck, including missile and drone sites, naval assets, ammunition storage facilities, communications networks and coastal surveillance positions.

The command said more than 300 military targets had been hit over three nights to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM also said US forces have assisted more than 800 commercial vessels carrying around 400 million barrels of oil through the strategic waterway since early May.

Iran reports drone attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran’s military said it launched waves of drone attacks against US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain.

State media reported that the targets included a Patriot air defence system, an ammunition depot, radar facilities and communications infrastructure used by US forces.

Tehran said the attacks were carried out in response to continued US strikes on southern Iran.

Iran says Jordan airbase targeted

The IRGC claimed it fired ballistic missiles at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.

It said the attack destroyed a command-and-control centre and hangars housing MQ-9 drones.

Qatar says missile intercepted

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said its armed forces intercepted a missile targeting the country. No further details were immediately released.

UAE activates air defences

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were engaging incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

The Ministry of Defence said explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of interception operations.

الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديـد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقــع الرسميـة. pic.twitter.com/e07cjyAliK — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 12, 2026

Qatar raises security alert

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior urged residents to remain indoors or move to safe locations after raising the country’s security threat level.

Bahrain sounds air raid sirens

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said air raid sirens had been activated and advised residents to seek shelter until further notice.

تم إطلاق صافرة الإنذار، نرجو من المواطنين والمقيمين الهدوء والتوجه لأقرب مكان آمن ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 12, 2026

Crew abandons damaged container ship

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the crew of the Cyprus-flagged container ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz had evacuated after a fire broke out onboard.

CENTCOM said the vessel sustained severe engine room damage and that one civilian crew member remained missing.

UKMTO issues navigation warning

UKMTO also reported an incident about nine nautical miles east of the Omani coast involving a damaged container ship that caught fire.

Commercial vessels transiting the area were advised to exercise heightened caution.

Explosions reported across southern Iran

Iranian media reported multiple explosions in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr, Asaluyeh and Jask as US strikes continued.

US launches third wave of strikes

CENTCOM said the latest operation was launched after the IRGC allegedly attacked the Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said the strikes were intended to further weaken Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping passing through one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026

Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed “until further notice” after its forces fired warning shots at a vessel accused of taking an unauthorised route.

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, the ship was stopped after being hit by the warning fire. The IRGC said the closure was being imposed because of what it described as security threats arising from “illegal intervention by foreigners”, adding that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would not resume until US military intervention in the region had ended.