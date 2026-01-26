Body of Pak intruder shot by BSF retrieved from International Border in Samba

Jammu: The body of a Pakistani intruder, who was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF), was retrieved from the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, January 26, officials said.

The intruder was gunned down while attempting to sneak into the Indian territory through the Check Majra border outpost area in Ramgarh sector late Sunday night.

The body has been handed over to police for legal formalities, the officials said, adding that his Pakistani I-card revealed his identity as Mohd Arif (61) from Lahore.

The BSF troopers guarding the border picked up his movement under the cover of darkness and fired upon him after he ignored their repeated warnings, the officials said.

In a separate incident, the Special Operations Group of the local police has picked up a suspected person from Daboh village in Samba after several Pakistani contact numbers were found on his mobile phone during frisking, the officials said.

The detained person is being questioned at the Samba police station, they said.