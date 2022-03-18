Body of student killed in Ukraine to arrive on Sunday: Karnataka CM

Published: 18th March 2022
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen SG, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Sunday.

“Naveen’s body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM,” Bommai told reporters here.

A fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water, and exchange money.

The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda

Gyanagouda has been demanding his son’s body to be brought to India for final rites.

