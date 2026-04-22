Bodyguard recalls SRK’s calm during chaotic Ajmer Dargah visit

Hyderabad: Even the biggest stars are not immune to the power of their fans. Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan experienced this firsthand during a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. What was meant to be a peaceful visit quickly turned into a chaotic scene as throngs of fans surged around him, making it almost impossible to move.

Bodyguard Recalls the Overwhelming Crowd

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Shah Rukh’s former bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim, who now works with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, shared his memories of that day. Yusuf revealed that even the police, who tried to control the crowd with a lathi charge, could not manage the surge. He said, “We were literally pushed into the dargah and then pushed back to the car. We couldn’t walk by ourselves. Nothing was in our control. We just held Shah Rukh sir because the public was going wild and pushing.”

Yusuf added that the incident happened around 12:30 pm, during Namaz time on a Friday, the busiest day at the shrine. Visitors came from across India, along with the local crowd, creating a situation no security team could easily handle.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Calm Response

Despite the chaos, Shah Rukh Khan remained composed. Yusuf noted, “He never said anything to me, didn’t scold or react angrily. He understands; he is habituated to it. He knows the love that people have for him; it can go to any level. He understands that and is very much used to it.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Projects

Shah Rukh, married to Gauri Khan, is a proud father to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. His 2023 films Pathaan and Jawan were massive hits, while Dunki had moderate success. After taking a break in 2024, he began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, starring his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release this Christmas.

Handling Fame With Grace

The Ajmer Sharif incident is a reminder that superstardom comes with unexpected challenges. Shah Rukh Khan’s calm and composed response in the face of a crowd surge shows that his greatness extends beyond his films. Fans may rush and chaos may ensue, but his patience and humility continue to define him, making him a true king both on and off the screen.