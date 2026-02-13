Bogus voting, assault on Nalgonda leader: BJP in complaint to Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, February 13, alleged that Nalgonda district president Dr Nagam Varshith Reddy was attacked by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) when he pointed out irregularities at a polling booth during the state municipal elections two days earlier, and called for the suspension of the officer.

In a complaint submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP), the party said that on the day of polling for the Telangana municipal elections, that is, February 11, Nalgonda DSP Shivaram Reddy allegedly forcibly dispersed people from a 100-metre radius of the 10th division polling station without any lawful justification.

The party also alleged that “suspicious individuals” were allowed to enter the polling station in batches, creating the possibility of bogus voting.

“Around 150 burqa-clad individuals were permitted to move in batches toward and into the polling station in a highly suspicious manner. They were seen rushing toward the premises repeatedly, creating a strong and reasonable apprehension of organised bogus voting,” the complaint stated.

The party said that there is a “credible apprehension that an attempt was being made to rig approximately 300–400 votes with active support and facilitation.”

It further stated that when the party’s district president, Dr Nagam Varshith Reddy, arrived at the polling station to cast his vote, he noticed the irregularities and questioned the polling authorities.

This is when the DSP allegedly physically assaulted the BJP leader and used abusive language while issuing serious threats, the complaint stated.

BJP has called for the immediate suspension of the DSP and requested an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident.