Telangana municipal elections LIVE: Congress surges ahead

Hyderabad: The counting of votes in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana, a test of popularity for the ruling Congress, opposition BJP and BRS, began at 8 am on Friday, February 13.

The counting process of votes is expected to take time as ballot papers were used in the election.

Postal ballots were taken up first for counting.

10:19 am: Congress Party candidate Pothula Chandrakala from Ward 18 in Nagarkurnool secured victory with a margin of 215 votes.

10:16 am: The Congress has taken a decisive lead in the ongoing Telangana municipal election couting, winning 102 municipalities across the state so far. The party’s performance underscores its strong foothold in urban local bodies and sustained backing among municipal voters.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has secured 51 municipalities, placing second in the overall tally, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 15 municipalities, trailing well behind the Congress.

10:13 am: A total of 488 postal ballots were issued in Adilabad, of which 436 were received. Out of these, 425 were declared valid, while seven were rejected. Four voters opted for NOTA.

10:12 am: In the postal ballot count for Chandur Municipality, a total of 20 votes were cast. The Congress secured 13 votes, establishing a clear lead in the segment, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) polled 6 votes.

Details of the remaining votes are awaited as the counting of regular ballots is still underway.

10:11 am: The Telangana Municipal Polls–2026 were held on Wednesday, February 11, across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Among the municipalities, the highest voter turnout of 91.91% was recorded in Choutuppal Municipality of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, while the lowest turnout of 59.66% was reported in Nandikonda Urban Local Body in Nalgonda district.

In the municipal corporations, Nalgonda Urban Local Body registered the highest polling percentage at 77.36%, whereas Nizamabad Corporation recorded the lowest at 59.12%.

10:00 am: Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who misbehaves with or attempts to target police personnel or other government officials deployed on municipal election duty in the state.

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins

Security arrangements for counting of votes for Telangana municipal elections

Earlier, the State Election Commission (SEC) said in a statement that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peace and order. Section 163 of BNSS (prohibitory orders) would be in force around the counting centres.

Only the counting supervisors, counting assistants, candidates and their election and counting agents would be allowed inside the counting hall.

Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy said comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes.

Nearly 12,000 police personnel, supported by armed forces and Quick Response Teams have been deployed at the counting centres to maintain law and order, he said.

Webcasting would be made in all the counting centres and outside the strong rooms, the SEC said.

Over 73 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on February 11 in the election to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.