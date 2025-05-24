Bollywood actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54

Mumbai: Actor Mukul Dev, who us known for his work in films like ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, ‘Jai Ho’ and others, has passed away at the age of 54.

The actor passed away on Friday night. And his friends reached his house on Saturday as they got to know about his demise. The cause of the actor’s death could not be ascertained at the time of filing of this report. Further details are awaited including a statement from his friends and family.

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who was his close friend, confirmed the news on social media as she shared an Instagram Story and posted a throwback picture saying, “RIP”

The actor, who was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Anth The End’, was the brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father Hari Dev, an assistant commissioner of police, and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian.

An early exposure to the world of entertainment for the actor was when in class 8 he got his first pay cheque when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a dance show organized by Doordarshan.

The actor was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial ‘Mumkin’ in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan’s ‘Ek Se Badh Kar Ek’, a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of ‘Fear Factor India’ season 1. He started his journey in films with ‘Dastak’, in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.