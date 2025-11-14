Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal passes away

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, one of the most respected and cherished figures of Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 98. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s finest actresses, she leaves behind an extraordinary legacy spanning more than seven decades.

Confirming the news, a source told Pinkvilla, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile, and needs privacy.”

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in Indian cinema. A true icon of the golden era, her grace, talent and timeless performances will always be remembered.

Kamini Kaushal began her illustrious career with Neecha Nagar (1946), a landmark film that won the Best Film award at the first-ever Cannes Film Festival, the only Indian film to have won the Palme d’Or to date. Her performance earned her the Montreal Film Festival award, instantly establishing her as a remarkable new talent.

From 1946 to 1963, she played leading roles in notable films including Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958), and Godaan (1963).

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away at 98, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in Indian Cinema.



Her journey began with Neecha Nagar in 1946, the only Indian film to ever win the Palme d'Or at the first Cannes Film Festival.

After transitioning to character roles from the mid-1960s, Kamini Kaushal continued to shine in acclaimed films such as Shaheed (1965), Do Raaste (1969), Prem Nagar (1974), Maha Chor (1976), and Anhonee (1973).

Kamini Kaushal was last seen on screen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, marking her final appearance in a career. Her contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled, and she will always be remembered as one of Bollywood’s true legends.