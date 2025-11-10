Hyderabad: Fame and recognition have always been the biggest reasons why many actors step into the film industry. While a few enter purely out of passion for acting, most dream of making a name for themselves. Some succeed quickly, while others keep trying for years. Interestingly, many actresses from Bollywood and other regional industries have ventured into Tollywood, hoping to capture Telugu audiences’ hearts.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Tollywood Dream Falls Flat

After years in Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha finally made her Telugu debut with Jatadhara. The film, however, opened to poor reviews and disappointing collections. Once celebrated for her powerful debut in Dabangg, Sonakshi hoped this project would mark a new beginning in the South. But critics slammed the weak storyline and confusing narration. For now, Jatadhara stands as a setback in her journey and a reminder that charm and star power alone can’t guarantee success in Tollywood.

Bollywood Beauties in Telugu Films

Kangana Ranaut tried her hand at Tollywood with Ek Niranjan, directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Prabhas. However, the movie failed to meet expectations, and Kangana soon focused back on Bollywood.

Bipasha Basu appeared alongside Mahesh Babu in Takkari Donga, but the film could not make an impact at the box office.

Katrina Kaif’s Malliswari with Venkatesh was a big hit, yet her next Telugu film, Allari Pidugu, didn’t perform well, leading her to focus on Hindi cinema again.

Sneha Ullal won hearts with Ullasamga Utsahamga, though her later movies failed to sustain her popularity.

Nidhhi Agerwal, known for iSmart Shankar, also struggled to deliver consistent hits in Telugu but continues to try her luck, with her upcoming film Raja Saab raising curiosity.

From One Industry to Another

Actress Anandhi began her career in Telugu cinema with Ee Rojullo but gained major fame in Tamil films. She impressed audiences with strong performances and even worked with noted filmmakers like Vetri Maaran and Mari Selvaraj. Many actresses have followed a similar path, exploring new languages and regions to expand their reach.