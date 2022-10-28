Bollywood celebrities react to BCCI’s equal pay announcement

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities on Thursday took to their social media accounts and hailed BCCI’s decision of equal pay for both men and women cricketers.

Taking to Twitter, actor Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.”

What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.

The ‘Chak De India’ actor is himself a great cricket fan and owns numerous teams including Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram story and wrote, “BCCI you’ve hit it out of the park with this one! A monumental decision in ensuring equality and pay parity. I hope this will be the first of many for us!”

Actor Anushka Sharma also shared the news on her Instagram story and dropped a slew of clapping emoticons.

Taking to Instagram, actor Suniel Shetty shared a post which he captioned, “Kudos to the BCCI and everyone involved in this empowering and historic decision. This is and should be the face of new India.”

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example.”

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, ” Dil khush ho gaya ye padh kar. Chaa gaye. It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men’s and women’s cricketers of India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the move.

“I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” he tweeted.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women’s cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” he added in another tweet.