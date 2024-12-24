Bollywood lovebirds Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s Goa pics go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood’s newest favorite couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, are making waves with their dreamy getaway in Goa. The duo, who have been open about their relationship since mid-2024, are winning hearts with their adorable vacation pictures and videos.

The actress shared moments from the trip on Instagram, showing how much fun she’s having with her boyfriend and close friends.

One highlight of the trip was a cute video of Tamannaah and Vijay playing video games together. Dressed in cozy nightwear, the couple looked adorable as they focused on the game, sharing laughs with their friends. Tamannaah also posted solo photos of herself by the pool, soaking in the peaceful vibes of Goa.

The trip was extra special as Tamannaah celebrated her 35th birthday during the getaway. Surrounded by her friends and boyfriend, she shared happy moments with flowers, laughter, and a laid-back celebration.

Tamannaah and Vijay’s love story began during the filming of Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. Although rumors about them dating surfaced after a New Year’s party in Goa, Vijay later revealed that their relationship started after the shoot.