Bollywood power couple Ranveer and Deepika expecting second child

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared wonderful news with their fans on Sunday morning. The actors officially announced that they are expecting their second child. The announcement has quickly gone viral, sparking a wave of celebration across social media platforms.

A Heartwarming Announcement

Deepika shared the happy news on Instagram through a collaborative post with Ranveer. The image featured their first daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test kit that showed a positive result. Keeping the message simple and emotional, Deepika opted not to write a long caption, instead using multiple “evil eye” emojis to protect their happy moment.

Friends and colleagues from the film industry were quick to react. Actors like Samantha and Bhumi Pednekar left warm comments, while thousands of fans praised the creative and “heart-melting” way the couple chose to include little Dua in the announcement.

Parenthood and Family Life

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Dua Singh Padukone, on September 8, 2024. The name Dua, which means “prayer,” was chosen to reflect the deep emotional significance of her birth.

Despite the expanding family, both stars continue to dominate the Indian film industry. Ranveer Singh is currently celebrating the historic success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The second installment has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, making him the only Bollywood actor to headline a film that collected Rs 1000 crore net.

Deepika is equally busy with high-profile projects. She is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Kingand will also feature in Atlee’s next project with Allu Arjun. This balance of record-breaking professional success and major personal milestones continues to make them one of the most influential duos in entertainment.