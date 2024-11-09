Bollywood star rumored to team up with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Mumbai: The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has won Bollywood fans over with its unique blend of horror and comedy. Now, rumors are swirling about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, which could feature both Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan together.

Producer Bhushan Kumar recently hinted at the possibility, saying it would depend on finding the right story, sparking excitement among fans who would love to see both stars share the screen.

Bringing Akshay and Kartik Together

When asked if both Akshay and Kartik could appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Bhushan Kumar responded, “We’ll see. It all depends on the story.” This statement has left fans hopeful, imagining how a film with both actors could look.

The Success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay Kumar started the franchise in 2007 with his iconic role, which quickly made Bhool Bhulaiyaa a hit. In 2022, Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, bringing his own style and energy to the series, and the film was another big success. Both movies proved that horror-comedy has a strong place in Bollywood.

Director Anees Bazmee, who directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, mentioned that creating another hit would be a big responsibility. With the high expectations from fans, any new installment has a lot to live up to.

Although nothing is confirmed, the idea of Akshay and Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 has created a huge buzz. If it happens, it would be an exciting addition to the franchise, combining two fan-favorite stars in one unforgettable horror-comedy.