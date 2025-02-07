Bollywood star to share screen with Prabhas in Fauji

Hyderabad: Prabhas, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, is working on many exciting films. After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, he is now shooting for Fauji, a war drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The latest buzz is that a popular Bollywood actor has joined the film, adding more excitement to the project.

Anupam Kher Joins the Cast

The film is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. If reports are true, Anupam Kher will play a key role, marking his third Telugu film after Karthikeya 2 and Tiger Nageswara Rao. However, the makers have not officially announced his involvement yet.

Prabhas as an Army Officer

In Fauji, Prabhas will be seen as an army officer in a high-intensity action drama. The film is being produced on a grand scale by UV Creations, ensuring powerful storytelling and breathtaking visuals. Along with Fauji, Prabhas is also working on The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari, showing his versatility as an actor.

The Film’s Production and Cast

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with actress Imavi playing the female lead opposite Prabhas. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is handling the editing, and cinematography is being done by Sudeep Chatterjee.