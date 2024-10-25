Bollywood stars’ fees to perform at weddings: SRK, Alia, and more

Mumbai: How Bollywood stars bring glamour and attraction by attending weddings and performing in front of guests is simply fascinating. From the recent grandeur of the Ambani wedding to any VIP celebration, Bollywood stars are regularly invited to add sparkle with their performances.

Inviting these stars is no small affair, as they charge a premium to light up the stage. Here’s a list of Bollywood’s top stars and how much they charge:

Bollywood Stars and Their Event Dance Fees

1. Katrina Kaif

Known for her high-energy performances, Katrina Kaif is the highest-paid star on the list, charging Rs. 3.5 crore for a private dance appearance.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood demands around Rs. 3 crore to bring his charisma to private events, captivating audiences with his timeless charm.

3. Akshay Kumar

Known for his vibrant on-stage energy, Akshay Kumar charges Rs. 2.5 crore to perform at private events.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s favorite dancer, Hrithik Roshan, charges Rs. 2.5 crore to wow guests with his dance skills at any event.

5. Ranbir Kapoor

The charismatic Ranbir Kapoor brings his unique style to events for Rs. 2 crore, making his performances a memorable experience.

6. Salman Khan

With his trademark charm and energy, Salman Khan charges Rs. 2 crore to perform at private parties and events.

7. Alia Bhatt

Known for her elegance, Alia Bhatt charges Rs. 1.5 crore for private event performances, adding grace to any celebration.

8. Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s captivating dance moves come at Rs. 1 crore, making her one of the most sought-after stars for private events.

9. Ranveer Singh

Known for his lively performances, Ranveer Singh charges Rs. 1 crore to bring his infectious energy to the stage.

10. Vicky Kaushal

The talented Vicky Kaushal also charges Rs. 1 crore for private event performances, gaining popularity for his presence.