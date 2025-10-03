Hyderabad: Bollywood Buzz Gets Juicy. The Bollywood gossip grapevine is buzzing loud and clear Telugu star Sreeleela is reportedly in talks to replace Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead in the long-awaited Dostana 2.

Strong rumours say Dharma Productions is giving the film a fresh new start after years of delays and casting reshuffles. Sreeleela’s sparkling rise in South cinema with hits like Bhagavanth Kesari and her energetic dance moves in Pushpa 2 have earned her a loyal fan base. Now, the pan-India buzz suggests she might just be the perfect fresh face to add glamour and energy to this Dharma sequel.

Imagine this Hyderabad lass stepping into Bollywood’s bright spotlight that’s a headline no one can ignore.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who was initially signed on as the lead, seems to have quietly exited the project. Fans and insiders are whispering all sorts of theories: scheduling clashes, creative differences, or just the classic Bollywood casting roulette.

Whatever the reason, Janhvi fans are left wondering what could have been.

Add to the mix the confirmed entry of Vikrant Massey replacing Kartik Aaryan, with Lakshya still on board, and you’ve got a fresh new trio ready to create chemistry on screen. Dharma’s gamble to recast multiple roles may either result in a sparkling hit or another typical sequel only time will tell.

Filming is expected to start in early 2026, and while nothing is official yet, the buzz is sure to make Dostana 2 one of the most watched and talked-about films next year. So, Hyderabad, get ready for some filmi magic with a spicy new lead. Will Sreeleela’s star rise higher, or will Janhvi’s exit be the talk of the town for a while? Only time will spill the full story.