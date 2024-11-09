Bollywood wives and their net worths: Who is the richest of all?

Mumbai: The Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” gives viewers a look into the lives of some of Bollywood’s well-known wives, showing they are much more than just spouses of famous actors. From building their own businesses to handling family legacies, each of these women represents style, power, and ambition. The latest season added new faces, showing even more wealth and influence.

Here’s a closer look at these Bollywood wives and their achievements.

1. Shalini Passi

With a family wealth of Rs. 2690 crore, is an art lover and philanthropist, bringing sophistication to the show.

2. Maheep Kapoor

With a net worth of Rs 83 crore, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, stands out on the show. She has created her own successful path with two jewelry businesses, Satyani Fine Jewels and Tyaani. Maheep talks openly about balancing family life and her personal dreams, showing her strength and dedication.

3. Kalyani Saha Chawla

A fashion icon worth Rs. 300 crore, owns luxury ventures like Rezon and Lulu & Sky.

4. Neelam Kothari

Former actress Neelam Kothari shifted from Bollywood fame to running her jewelry brand, Neelam Jewels, now worth Rs 16 crore.

5. Ridhima Kapoor

Daughter of Rishi Kapoor, is a successful jewelry designer and influencer, with a net worth of Rs 40 crore.

6. Seema Sajdeh

Known for her strong personality, Seema Sajdeh, with a net worth of Rs 25 crore, is a top fashion entrepreneur.

7. Bhavana Pandey

As a mother to actress Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey may keep a low profile, but her business skills are evident. With a net worth of Rs 158 crore, she co-founded the fashion brand LoveGen.

While the show highlights their wealth, it also explores their real challenges. From Maheep’s struggles with family life to Seema’s journey as a single mother, these women balance fame, family, and business with grace. They are proving they’re more than just “Bollywood wives”—they are entrepreneurs and icons in their own right.