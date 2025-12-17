Bollywood’s Dhurandhar creates history on global music charts

Bollywood has reached a new global milestone with the film Dhurandhar. For the first time ever, all songs from a Bollywood film have entered the Global Top 200 chart on Spotify. This remarkable achievement has put Indian film music firmly on the world stage.

The Dhurandhar album includes 11 songs, and every single track has found a place on the global chart. This shows not just the popularity of one hit song, but the strong connection listeners have formed with the entire soundtrack. From emotional melodies to energetic tracks, the music has appealed to people across different countries and cultures.

The success is not limited to global charts alone. In India, the album continues to dominate streaming platforms, with fans repeatedly listening and sharing the songs. Internationally too, the album has made a powerful impact, ranking among the top albums in countries like the United States. This proves that Bollywood music is no longer limited by language or geography.

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who created the soundtrack, has received widespread praise for blending modern sounds with deep emotions. His work on Dhurandhar reflects a new wave of Bollywood music that feels fresh, global and relatable. According to him, the love from listeners means more than numbers or records.

This achievement is also a big moment for the Indian music industry. It highlights how streaming platforms have changed the way music travels, allowing Bollywood songs to reach listeners worldwide instantly.

With Dhurandhar breaking records and winning hearts across the globe, Bollywood music has taken a confident step into a truly international space and this may just be the beginning.