Bollywood’s top Christmas blockbusters of all time

Mumbai: Christmas is not just a festival of joy and celebration; it’s also the perfect time for Bollywood to release some of its biggest films. Over the years, Christmas has become a favorite season for filmmakers to bring heartwarming stories and action-packed blockbusters to the audience.
Christmas has always been a special time for Bollywood, with many films becoming massive hits during the holiday season. Here’s a full list of some iconic Christmas releases that captured hearts and dominated the box office:
Aamir Khan’s Unbeatable Run
1. Dangal (2016)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 1970 crore
A sports drama celebrating the Phogat sisters’ wrestling journey.
2. PK (2014)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 770 crore
A thought-provoking comedy about human flaws and beliefs.
3. 3 Idiots (2009)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 400 crore
A timeless story about friendship, dreams, and breaking societal norms.
4. Ghajini (2008)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 189 crore
A revenge drama that introduced Bollywood to the 100-crore club.
5. Dhoom: 3 (2013)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 589 crore
A high-octane heist drama featuring Aamir Khan in a double role.
Salman Khan’s Festive Hits
6. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 560 crore
A gripping action thriller and sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.
7. Dabangg 2 (2012)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 253 crore
A masala entertainer with Salman Khan’s iconic Chulbul Pandey.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas Success
8. Don 2 (2011)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 209 crore
A stylish sequel to the hit action-thriller Don.
9. Simmba (2018)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 400 crore
A fun-filled entertainer with Ranveer Singh.
10. Good Newwz (2019)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 205.14 crore
A comedy-drama about an IVF mix-up.
11. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Box Office Collection: Rs. 356 crore
A historical romance starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Christmas remains a favorite season for Bollywood to deliver unforgettable movies. These films have brought joy, laughter, and excitement to audiences, creating a tradition of festive cinema magic!