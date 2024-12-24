Bollywood’s top Christmas blockbusters of all time

Christmas remains a favorite season for Bollywood to deliver unforgettable movies, these films have brought joy, laughter, and excitement to audiences, creating a tradition of festive cinema magic

Bollywood's top Christmas blockbusters of all time
Bollywood's top Christmas blockbusters (X)

Mumbai: Christmas is not just a festival of joy and celebration; it’s also the perfect time for Bollywood to release some of its biggest films. Over the years, Christmas has become a favorite season for filmmakers to bring heartwarming stories and action-packed blockbusters to the audience.

Christmas has always been a special time for Bollywood, with many films becoming massive hits during the holiday season. Here’s a full list of some iconic Christmas releases that captured hearts and dominated the box office:

Aamir Khan’s Unbeatable Run

1. Dangal (2016)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 1970 crore  

   A sports drama celebrating the Phogat sisters’ wrestling journey.  

2. PK (2014)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 770 crore  

   A thought-provoking comedy about human flaws and beliefs.  

3. 3 Idiots (2009)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 400 crore  

   A timeless story about friendship, dreams, and breaking societal norms.

4. Ghajini (2008)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 189 crore  

   A revenge drama that introduced Bollywood to the 100-crore club.

5. Dhoom: 3 (2013)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 589 crore  

   A high-octane heist drama featuring Aamir Khan in a double role.

Salman Khan’s Festive Hits

6. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 560 crore  

   A gripping action thriller and sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

7. Dabangg 2 (2012)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 253 crore  

   A masala entertainer with Salman Khan’s iconic Chulbul Pandey.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas Success

8. Don 2 (2011)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 209 crore  

   A stylish sequel to the hit action-thriller Don.

9. Simmba (2018)  

   Box Office Collection: Rs. 400 crore  

   A fun-filled entertainer with Ranveer Singh.

10. Good Newwz (2019)  

    Box Office Collection: Rs. 205.14 crore  

    A comedy-drama about an IVF mix-up.  

11. Bajirao Mastani (2015)  

    Box Office Collection: Rs. 356 crore  

    A historical romance starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

