Bollywood’s top Christmas blockbusters of all time

Mumbai: Christmas is not just a festival of joy and celebration; it’s also the perfect time for Bollywood to release some of its biggest films. Over the years, Christmas has become a favorite season for filmmakers to bring heartwarming stories and action-packed blockbusters to the audience.

Christmas has always been a special time for Bollywood, with many films becoming massive hits during the holiday season. Here’s a full list of some iconic Christmas releases that captured hearts and dominated the box office:

Aamir Khan’s Unbeatable Run

1. Dangal (2016)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 1970 crore

A sports drama celebrating the Phogat sisters’ wrestling journey.

2. PK (2014)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 770 crore

A thought-provoking comedy about human flaws and beliefs.

3. 3 Idiots (2009)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 400 crore

A timeless story about friendship, dreams, and breaking societal norms.

4. Ghajini (2008)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 189 crore

A revenge drama that introduced Bollywood to the 100-crore club.

5. Dhoom: 3 (2013)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 589 crore

A high-octane heist drama featuring Aamir Khan in a double role.

Salman Khan’s Festive Hits

6. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 560 crore

A gripping action thriller and sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

7. Dabangg 2 (2012)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 253 crore

A masala entertainer with Salman Khan’s iconic Chulbul Pandey.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas Success

8. Don 2 (2011)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 209 crore

A stylish sequel to the hit action-thriller Don.

9. Simmba (2018)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 400 crore

A fun-filled entertainer with Ranveer Singh.

10. Good Newwz (2019)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 205.14 crore

A comedy-drama about an IVF mix-up.

11. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Box Office Collection: Rs. 356 crore

A historical romance starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Christmas remains a favorite season for Bollywood to deliver unforgettable movies. These films have brought joy, laughter, and excitement to audiences, creating a tradition of festive cinema magic!