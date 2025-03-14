Bomb blast at Pakistan mosque injures senior cleric, 3 others

The official said the device was planted in the mosque’s pulpit.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2025 4:47 pm IST
Bomb blast at Pakistan mosque injures senior cleric, 3 others
Representative image of blast in Pakistan mosque. Photo: AP

Peshawar: Four worshippers, including a senior cleric, were injured when a bomb exploded during Friday prayers at a mosque in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

District Police Officer Asif Bahader said an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem among others.

The official said the device was planted in the mosque’s pulpit.

MS Creative School

He said rescuers immediately arrived at the site and the injured were being moved to the district hospital in Wana.

“The police have also reached the site and are collecting evidence,” he said. “Further investigation is underway.”

Mosques, particularly during Friday prayers when large congregations gather, have been targeted in the province in the past as well.

Last month, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed and 15 injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in the province.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2025 4:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button