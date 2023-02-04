Bomb blast near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Imphal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 4th February 2023 12:16 pm IST
Sunny Leone (Instagram)

Imphal: A powerful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur’s capital.
The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday.

It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, he said.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

