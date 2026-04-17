Bomb scare at Hyderabad metro station, officials clarify

Hyderabad: Panic briefly gripped commuters at the Uppal Metro Station on Friday, April 17, after a bomb threat alert triggered a security response. However, officials later clarified that it was part of a mock drill.

According to Hyderabad Metro officials, the exercise was conducted to test emergency preparedness and response mechanisms at the metro station in Uppal.

Dogs, bomb disposal squad at Hyderabad metro station

As part of the drill, bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed and a thorough check of the station premises, including platforms, ticket counters and surrounding areas, was carried out.

Passengers were briefly asked to vacate certain areas, and train movement was regulated during the exercise.

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“It was not a hoax call. We carry out such mock drills every six months to ensure preparedness in times of emergencies. Some media organisations are stating otherwise. However, it was only a mock drill,” a Hyderabad metro official told Siasat.com.

The officials confirmed that there was no actual threat and the situation was fully under control. The mock drill was aimed at ensuring readiness in case of emergencies.

No real threat, normal services resume

Normal operations were restored soon after the exercise concluded, with services running as usual.

The Uppal Metro Station is among the key stations on the Hyderabad Metro network, which currently handles around 4.5 lakh commuters. The network has seen ridership peak at over 5.5 lakh passengers in recent years, making any disruption at busy stations a cause for concern among daily commuters.



