Two arrested near Lakdikapul Metro Station for selling ganja

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Sunday, March 29, arrested two individuals at Lakdikapul for allegedly possessing ganja. Around 1.223 kilograms of the contraband were seized from them.

Subramanyam and Manohar procured the ganja from unknown sources and packed it in small sachets. They were caught while waiting at the Lakdikapul Metro Station for customers.

A case is booked at the Nampally Excise Station. Further investigations are on.

In a separate case, the department team caught Kishore at Patancheru and seized 233 grams of ganja. A case has been booked. The team is looking out for the individuals who supplied ganja to the accused.