Two arrested near Lakdikapul Metro Station for selling ganja

Around 1.223 kilograms of the contraband were seized from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 7:06 pm IST|   Updated: 29th March 2026 7:08 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Sunday, March 29, arrested two individuals at Lakdikapul for allegedly possessing ganja. Around 1.223 kilograms of the contraband were seized from them.

Subramanyam and Manohar procured the ganja from unknown sources and packed it in small sachets. They were caught while waiting at the Lakdikapul Metro Station for customers.

A case is booked at the Nampally Excise Station. Further investigations are on.

Subhan Haleem

In a separate case, the department team caught Kishore at Patancheru and seized 233 grams of ganja. A case has been booked. The team is looking out for the individuals who supplied ganja to the accused.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 7:06 pm IST|   Updated: 29th March 2026 7:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button