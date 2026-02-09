Bomb scare at over 10 Delhi schools; search ops underway

The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th February 2026 10:57 am IST
Bomb threat

New Delhi: At least 10 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering massive security movement, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.

“A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway,” a DFS official said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th February 2026 10:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button