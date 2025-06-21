Bomb scare at Warangal court triggers evacuation

Hyderabad: Panic swept through the Warangal court premises on Friday, June 20, after police received a phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted in the area.

The call, made to the emergency helpline number 100, prompted a swift and large-scale security response. Police teams immediately rushed to the scene and evacuated the court complex and nearby areas as a precaution.

A bomb disposal squad was deployed to carry out a thorough search of the premises. The entire area was cordoned off, and officials combed the site for any explosive devices. However, no suspicious items were found during the operation.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the caller behind the false alarm. Police are treating the incident seriously and said the source of the hoax will be identified.