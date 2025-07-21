Bomb threat at Hyderabad airport turns hoax

Hyderabad: Passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad panicked as the airport received a bomb threat on Sunday, July 20.

However, the bomb threat turned out to be hoax. After being alerted by the airport authorities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police along with the bomb squad reached the airport and searched for the explosive device.

According to reports, the administrative department of the airport received bomb threat on its official ID from an unidentified person. The anonymous person threatened to blow the airport at any moment.

Also Read Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat e-mail

No explosive substance was found after extensive searches. In the past, the Hyderabad aiport has received several hoax bomb threats. On May 9, the Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat email amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

The threat was delivered through an email, allegedly sent by a Pakistan-based sleeper cell, warning that a blast could be triggered at any moment.

According to local news reports, officials carried out extensive inspections throughout the airport premises, including the terminal and surrounding areas, as part of standard security protocol. However, it was later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.