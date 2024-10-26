Bomb threat crisis: Over 30 flights targeted on Saturday

New Delhi: As many as 33 flights received bomb threats on Saturday, October 26 according to sources.

In 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Amid the threats, the IT ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

The sources in the know said 11 flights each of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara received the threats on Saturday.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said a number of its flights were subject to security threats received on social media on Saturday.

“Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities,” the spokesperson said.