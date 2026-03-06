Bomb threat email to Hyderabad IMD office, search underway

IMD staff alert police after receiving threatening email claiming 14 RDX bombs planted in Begumpet office; bomb squad and sniffer dogs conduct intensive searches.

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Begumpet on Friday, March 6, after officials received an email threatening that 14 RDX bombs had been planted inside the premises.

According to reports, staff members noticed the threatening email earlier in the day and immediately alerted the police. The message reportedly claimed that multiple explosive devices containing RDX had been placed within the IMD office building.

Following the alert, Hyderabad Police rushed to the location and initiated security measures.

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog teams were deployed to conduct a thorough search of the building and surrounding areas.

Further details awaited.

