Bomb threat emails trigger panic at Bengaluru RTO offices

Bengaluru: Panic gripped several Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Bengaluru after anonymous emails threatened bomb blasts at multiple transport department offices in the city. The threats prompted an immediate security response from police and bomb disposal squads before authorities confirmed that the alerts were a hoax.

According to officials, bomb threat emails were sent simultaneously to several major RTO offices, including those located in Kasturinagar, Jnanabharathi, Talaghattapura and HSR Layout. The threatening messages warned that explosives had been planted in the offices and would be detonated at around 1.30 pm.

The emails triggered alarm among transport department employees and members of the public who had visited the offices for official work. Upon receiving the threats, RTO authorities promptly informed the police and initiated emergency safety measures.

Also Read Bomb threat at Delhi Assembly triggers security scare; nothing suspicious found

Police personnel, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, rushed to the affected locations and launched extensive search operations. As a precaution, employees and visitors were evacuated from the premises while security personnel cordoned off the areas and conducted systematic inspections.

Senior police officers supervised detailed searches of the offices, examining rooms, corridors, parking areas and other sections of the buildings for any suspicious objects or explosive materials. The operation continued for several hours as authorities worked to ensure public safety.

Following the searches, police confirmed that no explosives or suspicious materials had been found in any of the RTO offices.

Despite the all-clear, authorities are treating the incident seriously. Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails and identify those responsible for creating panic. Cybercrime experts have been brought in to assist with digital tracking and forensic analysis.