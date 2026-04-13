Bomb threat at Delhi Assembly triggers security scare; nothing suspicious found

The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed at the premises.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th April 2026 2:47 pm IST
Alarm clock with a bomb threat prank, red clock face and dynamite sticks, symbolising danger during.
Representative image

New Delhi: Security forces rushed to the Delhi Assembly on Monday, April 13, after a bomb threat was received via email, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies, police sources said.

The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed at the premises.

A thorough search of the premises was carried out, the source said.

Subhan Bakery

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The situation is under control,” a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the source of the email is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th April 2026 2:47 pm IST

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