Bomb threat emails trigger searches at courts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Multiple courts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have received bomb threat emails. Following it, security agencies launched checks at key judicial premises.

Alerts were reported at the Nampally CBI Court, Karimnagar District Court and Rajamahendravaram District Court.

Following the threats, bomb disposal teams and dog squads carried out detailed searches within the court complexes.

As a precautionary measure, staff members at the court in Hyderabad were evacuated.

Authorities initiated security protocols immediately after receiving the emails.

Investigations are being conducted to know the origin of the threat messages.