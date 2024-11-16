Bomb threat: Flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A bomb threat call on Saturday, November 16, led to an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport, where an Indigo flight bound for Bangkok had to return shortly after takeoff.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified caller claimed that a bomb was on board the aircraft. In response, airport authorities swiftly activated emergency protocols and directed the flight back to Shamshabad Airport.

Upon landing, all passengers were safely evacuated, and security personnel conducted thorough inspections of the aircraft and its cargo.

Fortunately, no explosives were found, confirming that the threat was a hoax.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the call, which has raised significant concerns about safety in aviation, especially given the recent surge in bomb threats across various flights in India.

Additionally, one passenger who also claimed there was a bomb on the plane has been detained for questioning by airport officials.