Bomb threat on Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi, all passengers evacuated

Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2024 8:08 am IST
New Delhi: A bomb threat was reported on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi early this morning, leading to immediate security measures. The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay for thorough security inspection.

Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site to ensure the situation is handled safely.

According to the Delhi fire service, “There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot”.

Delhi Airport Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe.

“All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident” and airport spokesperson said.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

