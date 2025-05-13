Bomb threat triggers panic on Air India flight to Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: An Air India flight to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, took an alarming turn on Monday night, May 12, when a bomb threat note was discovered in the aircraft’s washroom.

The message, scribbled on a tissue paper, claimed a bomb had been planted on the plane and could explode at any moment.

Upon discovering the note, the cabin crew immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) at RGIA. Hyderabad airport authorities swiftly deployed a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, who thoroughly searched the aircraft after it landed.

Also Read Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat e-mail

No explosives were found, and the threat was declared a hoax, bringing relief to all on board.

Police suspect it may have been planted by a passenger and are working to identify the individual using the flight’s passenger list.

On May 9, Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat through an email, allegedly sent by a Pakistan-based sleeper cell, warning that a blast could be triggered at any moment.

According to local news reports, officials conducted extensive inspections throughout the airport premises, including the terminal and surrounding areas, as part of standard security protocol. However, it was later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport remains on high alert as officials continue investigating the origin of the email. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at four key locations, including Secunderabad, Golconda, Nacharam, and Kanchanbagh near the DRDO facility.