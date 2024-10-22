Bomb threat prompts security checks at Secunderabad’s CRPF school

Hyderabad: The city police conducted thorough checks with a bomb squad at the CRPF school in Jawahar Nagar, Secunderabad following bomb threat emails sent to CRPF schools nationwide. The local police were alerted and arrived at the scene to ensure safety.

The school management promptly sent students home safely.

Senior officials, including Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu and Kushaiyiguda ACP Mahesh, assessed the situation on-site.

Hoax threat email to CRPF

The CRPF has received a hoax threat e-mail claiming that its three schools in Delhi and Telangana will be targeted by improvised explosives, official sources said on Tuesday to PTI.

The schools– one each in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and one in Medchal near Hyderabad — are safe and functioning normally, the sources said.

The suspicious email was received by the CRPF Monday night. It claimed that the improvised devices may explode on the three premises by 11 am Tuesday.

Anti-sabotage checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found, the sources said.

The three CRPF schools are functioning normally, they said.

The threat email comes a day after a blast along the boundary wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini in the national capital.

Security and intelligence agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the Sunday morning blast.

Probe agencies are also investigating the origin and creator of the Monday night hoax email that speaks about some political events from Tamil Nadu, the sources told PTI.

The CRPF schools are run by the country’s largest paramilitary force that is deployed in three major combat theatres of anti-Naxal operations, counterterrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast.

(With excerpts from PTI)