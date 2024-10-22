Hoax bomb threats target CRPF schools, including Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools nationwide received hoax bomb threats, including two in Delhi and one in Hyderabad.

The threats were sent via an email sent to the management of these schools late on Monday night, October 21, according to news agency ANI.

Authorities are investigating the matter to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Earlier this week, a bomb was detonated in front of a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi. While there were no reported casualties or injuries, nearby vehicles and property sustained damage.

As part of the investigation into the blast, Delhi Police confiscated all CCTV DVRs from nearby markets. Sources reveal that footage captured a suspect at the scene wearing a white T-shirt and exhibiting suspicious behaviour the night before the explosion.

