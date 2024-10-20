Bombay House restaurant set to launch in Dubai to honour late Ratan Tata

Dubai-based hospitality group Sowaka Hospitality is set to launch “Bombay House,” a new Indian restaurant that pays tribute to Ratan Tata, the esteemed leader of the Tata Group, who passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

This venture seeks to recognize Tata’s visionary leadership and philanthropic spirit, which have significantly influenced the industry and society.

It aims to elevate the Indian dining experience in Dubai, embodying Tata’s legacy values of excellence, integrity, and innovation.

The restaurant, Bombay House, is named after Ratan Tata’s significant contribution to the creation of the iconic Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai, India.

The restaurant plans to donate 5 percent of its profits to UAE charities.

Who was Ratan Tata?

Known for his genteel demeanour masking a tough and sharp business acumen, Tata served as the all-powerful Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012.

On various occasions, Tata had served as the Chairman of major Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, and Tata Teleservices.

He was involved in various organizations both domestically and internationally, serving on the advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase.

Tata was also the Chairman of the Council of Management of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and on the Board of Trustees of Cornell University and the University of Southern California.

The Indian government honoured Tata with its second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. He has also received many other awards, honours, honorary doctorates from several Indian and global universities and other accolades.