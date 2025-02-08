Bond with Ladakh to remain strong: Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Stressing the historical ties between Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday, February 8, reaffirmed that administrative reorganisation would not alter the deep-rooted relationship between the two regions.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in August 2019.

“Maps may change, but changing maps will not affect our relationship with you. Our bond with Ladakh is centuries old, and it will remain strong,” Omar Abdullah said.

Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting here with a delegation from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil and senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss and resolve various concerns of students, patients and residents of Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, minister for jal shakti Javed Ahmed Rana, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, additional chief secretary education Shatmanu, additional chief secretary to chief minister Dheeraj Gupta, and administrative secretaries from the departments of Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, and Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Training.

Representing LAHDC Kargil, the delegation was led by Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, alongside Feroz Ahmad Khan and other councillors.

The delegation also included Member of Parliament Ladakh Haji Mohd Haneefa Jan and senior National Conference leader and former Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, an official spokesperson said.

Addressing the delegation, Omar Abdullah urged them to take up the matter with the Ladakh administration to ensure the posting of senior officers in Jammu and Srinagar, enabling them to address the challenges faced by Ladakh UT residents in J-K more effectively.

Ladakh students’ quota remains unfulfilled in Jammu Kashmir

CM Omar Abdullah urged the delegation to create awareness among Ladakh students about the quota available in J-K, noting that many seats remain unutilized.

Omar Abdullah also assured that space would be provided at SKIMS and other super-specialty hospitals in Kashmir for the establishment of a help desk, which will be managed by Ladakh administration staff to facilitate immediate assistance for patients from Kargil and Leh.

The deputy chief minister and minister for Jal Shakti assured the delegation that all their concerns related to roads, drinking water and other essential services would be addressed on priority.

Earlier, the Kargil delegation highlighted several pressing issues, including the appointment of nodal officers for patients referred to SKIMS Soura and other super-speciality hospitals in Srinagar.

They also raised concerns about the selection and training of paramedical students in J-K’s paramedical training institutes, the extension of existing student hostels in Srinagar and Jammu, and the need for more admissions of Ladakh students in various colleges and universities of J-K, the officials said.

Additionally, they sought tourism promotion for Kargil and other areas of Ladakh UT through events organized in Srinagar.

Expressing their gratitude, the delegation thanked the Chief Minister for his patient hearing and proactive approach to addressing their concerns.

They appreciated the commitment of the J-K government towards ensuring better facilities and opportunities for the people of Ladakh, the officials said.