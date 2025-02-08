Kashmir: PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, daughter Iltija Mufti under house arrest

Srinagar: PDP leader Iltija Mufti claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest on Saturday, February 8.

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti said she had intended to visit Kathua. At the same time, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing on Wednesday.

“My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army,” Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

“I intended to visit Kathua to meet Makhan Din’s family and (I) am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after the elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised,” she added.

My mother & I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army. I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din’s family today & am not being allowed to even move out.… pic.twitter.com/xJTtCRB4iX — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 8, 2025

Youth dies by suicide alleging custodial torture

Authorities in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, have launched independent probes into the death of a tribal man identified as Makhan Din amid allegations of custodial abuse and suicide. District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas ordered an official magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of death.

The 25-year-old Billawar resident. from the Gujjar community was found dead late Wednesday. The inquiry team, led by Tehsildar Lohai Malhar, has been instructed to submit a detailed report within five days, recording witness statements and following legal procedures.

Before his suicide, Din recorded a confession video in a mosque, accusing the “SHO of Billawar” of falsely charging him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and subjecting him to “brutal 3rd-degree torture.” He placed a copy of the Quran on his head, swearing, “I have no links with any militant organisations but the SHO constantly tortured me physically and forced me to accept his made-up story.”

In the video, Din stated, “I am dying by suicide so that no one else is subjected to ‘torture’ and ‘humiliation’ by the police the way I was subjected.”

His death sparked massive protests, with the area sealed off and internet services suspended.